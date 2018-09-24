CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a suspect is in custody, connected to a deadly hit and run accident involving a bicyclist that happened Sunday night.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports the accident happened on Chicago’s North side in Pulaski Park.

Just one day later, police arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal hit and run. The major break in the case came from a nearby business that provided a picture of the suspected hit and run car to police.

Flowers left behind at the intersection serve as a somber reminder of the life that was lost.

Bicycle traffic is back to normal near Devon and McCormick one day after a 67-year-old man was hit and killed on his bike while stopped at the corner. The driver kept going.

BREAKING: police say charges are pending and someone is in custody in connection with fatal hit and run of 67-year-old bicyclist. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RszUGLqu8b — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) September 25, 2018

“The fact that there was a hit and run, I’m not surprised,” said Fernando Lopez, a cyclist. “There’s always a chance I’m going to get hit.”

Chicago Police say the driver of the silver Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates AL 53664 is now in custody, awaiting charges.

CBS 2 stopped by the address where the plates are registered, but no adults were home.

John Greenfield writes for Streetsblog Chicago, an online publication advocating for cyclist safety.

“So we have had six fatal bike crashes in Chicago so far,” Greenfield said. “Usually by the end of August, there are 3.4 crashes. So far we are way ahead of the normal average.”

Greenfield said based on city data, cyclist deaths are up compared to previous annual averages. He said he fears even more “white ghost bikes” popping up, which serve as memorials for cyclists killed in collisions.

“From 2012 to 2016, we have had an average of six bike crashes for the whole year,” Greenfield said. “People are really fed up with all the crashes and injuries. There are way too many, still.”

Greenfield cited a number of factors that contribute to cyclist crashes, including everything from dooring, distracted driving, congested construction sites, and driver speed.

The identify of the 67-year-old cyclist has not been released.

Charges against the hit and run driver are still pending.

