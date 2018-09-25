  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, CBS Chicago Cares Disaster Relief Telethon, CBS Chicago Cares Telethon, Disaster Relief, Hurricane Florence, Kathleen Cohen

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS Chicago partnered with the American Red Cross to raise more than $1.1 million to help the victims of Hurricane Florence. It was part of #CBSChicagoCares, an annual telethon to raise money to help the American Red Cross with disaster relief efforts.

From 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, the phone lines rang off the hook, as volunteers took phone calls and accepted monetary donations.

A grand total of $1,155,853.00 was raised, between check donations, phone calls, and the online donation portal on the CBS Chicago website.

Several companies — including U.S. Cellular, Walgreens, U.S. Foods, Conagra Brands, McDonalds, and Abbvie — donated large sums of money:

U.S. Cellular donated $20,000.

Walgreens donated $200,000.

U.S. Foods donated $100,000.

Conagra Brands donated $25,000.

McDonalds donated $500,000.

Abbvie donated $250,000.

A total of $1,095,000.000 was raised from check donations.

A total of $1,573.00 was raised through phone donations for disaster relief. $47,285.00 was raised through phone calls to go directly to Hurricane Florence relief efforts. $2,755 was raised through phone calls to go to the American Red Cross to help with unrestricted efforts. $4,240 was raised through the CBS 2 Chicago microsite portal. Portillo’s donated a “matching gift” of $5,000.

Combined, a grand total of $1,155,853.00 was raised for the American Red Cross.

The money raised will go toward helping those affected by the hurricane. Devastation remains along the coast of the Carolinas.

Florence dumped more than 10 trillion gallons of water on the Carolinas, causing more than a dozen rivers to rise and overflow.

Over the weekend, the Coast Guard helped evacuate homes threatened by the post-storm runoff. In some North Carolina communities, the water has receded, allowing people to return home.

Of the millions impacted by Hurricane Florence, fewer than 340,000 have flood insurance in North and South Carolina, combined.

If you wish to donate to the cause, text “FLORENCE” to 90999 to make a $10 donation or visit cbschicago.com/RedCross

RELATED ARTICLE: Thousands Of Red Cross Volunteers Helping Hurricane Florence Victims

CBS 2 News at 7 a.m. Segments

 

 

CBS 2 News at 11 a.m. Segments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CBS 2 News at 5 p.m. Segments

 

 

 

CBS 2 News at 6 p.m. Segments

 

 