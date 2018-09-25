CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS Chicago partnered with the American Red Cross to raise more than $1.1 million to help the victims of Hurricane Florence. It was part of #CBSChicagoCares, an annual telethon to raise money to help the American Red Cross with disaster relief efforts.

From 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, the phone lines rang off the hook, as volunteers took phone calls and accepted monetary donations.

A grand total of $1,155,853.00 was raised, between check donations, phone calls, and the online donation portal on the CBS Chicago website.

Several companies — including U.S. Cellular, Walgreens, U.S. Foods, Conagra Brands, McDonalds, and Abbvie — donated large sums of money:

U.S. Cellular donated $20,000.

Thank you to @USCellular and Kendra Fogarty for joining us this morning at @cbschicago to support the #RedCross with an incredibly generous donation of $20,000. #TheNeedIsNow #CBSChicagoCares pic.twitter.com/wd02KaQOTo — American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois (@ChicagoRedCross) September 25, 2018

Walgreens donated $200,000.

U.S. Foods donated $100,000.

Conagra Brands donated $25,000.

McDonalds donated $500,000.

What an *incredible* donation of $500,000 from @McDonalds to support disaster relief efforts for those affected by #HurricaneFlorence. #TheNeedIsNow #CBSChicagoCares @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/sdws1wYqF0 — American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois (@ChicagoRedCross) September 25, 2018

Abbvie donated $250,000.

A total of $1,095,000.000 was raised from check donations.

A total of $1,573.00 was raised through phone donations for disaster relief. $47,285.00 was raised through phone calls to go directly to Hurricane Florence relief efforts. $2,755 was raised through phone calls to go to the American Red Cross to help with unrestricted efforts. $4,240 was raised through the CBS 2 Chicago microsite portal. Portillo’s donated a “matching gift” of $5,000.

Combined, a grand total of $1,155,853.00 was raised for the American Red Cross.

Thanks to all of our volunteers, partners and the incredible generosity of this community we raised over $1million for disaster relief and #hurricaneflorence! Thank you to @cbschicago for supporting the American Red Cross and hosting the #CBSChicagoCares Telethon! pic.twitter.com/Ut05pSNQjb — American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois (@ChicagoRedCross) September 26, 2018

The money raised will go toward helping those affected by the hurricane. Devastation remains along the coast of the Carolinas.

Florence dumped more than 10 trillion gallons of water on the Carolinas, causing more than a dozen rivers to rise and overflow.

Over the weekend, the Coast Guard helped evacuate homes threatened by the post-storm runoff. In some North Carolina communities, the water has receded, allowing people to return home.

Of the millions impacted by Hurricane Florence, fewer than 340,000 have flood insurance in North and South Carolina, combined.

If you wish to donate to the cause, text “FLORENCE” to 90999 to make a $10 donation or visit cbschicago.com/RedCross

