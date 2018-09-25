CHICAGO (CBS)–Customers have long been on a first-name basis with Dunkin’ Donuts, and now the chain is officially ready to jump on board.

Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ Donuts is dropping the word “donuts” from its name, the company announced Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports the name change will officially take place in January, when the new name will start appearing on napkins, boxes and signs at its U.S. stores.

Dunkin’ has more than 12,500 restaurants globally.

The chain says changings its name is one of several things being done in an effort to stay connected to younger customers.