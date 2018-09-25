CHICAGO (CBS) — An Elgin man will spend the next 18 years in prison after selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer multiple times, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Safandre Lindsey, 37, was sentenced on Friday, September 21.

In June, Lindsey was found guilty of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.

According to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Lindsey sold controlled substances to an undercover Elgin Police Officer three times within six days, including:

On May 22, 2015, Lindsey sold less than a gram of heroin for $80 in the 1-99 block of Clock Tower Plaza, Elgin, about 950 feet from a park in the 200 block of National Street, Elgin.

On May 25, 2015, Lindsey sold less than a gram of heroin for $100 in the 100 block of South Gifford Street, Elgin, a location that is less than 1,000 feet from a church.

On May 27, 2015, Lindsey sold less than 7 grams of cocaine for $200 in the 100 block of South Gifford Street, Elgin, a location that is less than 1,000 feet from a church.

“Heroin is a deadly drug that presents a grave danger within our community, and there are substantial consequences to those who sell it,” said Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney William Engerman, chief of the office’s Felony Trials Bureau.