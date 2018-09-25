CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with three felonies, after a hit-and-run crash that killed a 67-year-old cyclist on the border of Chicago and Lincolnwood on Sunday.

Chicago police said the victim had stopped his bike at the corner of Devon Avenue and McCormick Boulevard around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, when he was hit by a silver Dodge Charger.

The victim was taken to Presence Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen driver fled the scene, but turned himself in Monday morning at the Lincoln District police station. He has been charged with one felony count each of reckless homicide, failure to report an accident, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Court information for the teenager was not immediately available.

Flowers left behind at the intersection of Devon and McCormick serve as a somber reminder of the life that was lost.

John Greenfield writes for Streetsblog Chicago, an online publication advocating for cyclist safety.

“So we have had six fatal bike crashes in Chicago so far,” Greenfield said. “Usually by the end of August, there are 3.4 crashes. So far we are way ahead of the normal average.”

Greenfield said based on city data, cyclist deaths are up compared to previous annual averages. He said he fears even more “white ghost bikes” popping up, which serve as memorials for cyclists killed in collisions.

“From 2012 to 2016, we have had an average of six bike crashes for the whole year,” Greenfield said. “People are really fed up with all the crashes and injuries. There are way too many, still.”

Greenfield cited a number of factors that contribute to cyclist crashes, including everything from dooring, distracted driving, congested construction sites, and driver speed.

The identify of the 67-year-old cyclist has not been released.