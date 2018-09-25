CHICAGO (CBS) — Defense attorneys for Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke showed jurors a 3D animation showing a recreation of the first few shots the officer fired at Laquan McDonald four years ago, in an effort to bolster his claim the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald was a justified act of self defense.

Jason Fries, CEO of 3D Forensic, and a specialist in video reconstruction, created the video using dashboard camera footage, security video from a nearby Dunkin Donuts, and laser scanning of the area where McDonald was shot. The videos shown to the jury included a recreation of the first few shots from an aerial view, a side view, and from Van Dyke’s perspective.

Van Dyke’s defense team also plans to call other expert witnesses, including a ballistics expert, and a use-of-force expert as they continue to present their case this week.

The killing of Laquan McDonald from #JasonVan Dyke's point of view. That is the goal of an animation that the defense will play in court today. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ #VanDykeTrial pic.twitter.com/WUhBSauOMp — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) September 25, 2018

The defense also has sought to put the spotlight on McDonald’s troubled past, and paint him as a violent and aggressive teenager. Three witnesses testified Monday about encounters with McDonald long before the shooting, describing hostile, antagonistic, and combative behavior.

Outside of court, gang member turned activist William Calloway called for a gang truce ahead of any verdict in the trial.

“I want everyone in the city of Chicago to put the guns down. All the gangs inside the city of Chicago, I am calling for a citywide peace treaty. We want the gangs to put the guns down and join our fight for social justice,” he said.

Calloway said he is concerned an acquittal for Van Dyke could lead to violence. He said if Van Dyke is not convicted of murder, the response in the city should be peaceful.

11:53 a.m.

The defense shows jurors an animated video, created by an expert witness, which shows both the dashcam video, and a 3D animation showing a recreation of the shooting from a side view, and from Jason Van Dyke’s perspective.

A distance counter at the top of the video indicated McDonald moved from 39 feet away from Van Dyke to 14 feet in the few seconds before the officer opened fire.

The jury just viewed the recreated animation video of the Laquan McDonald shooting for the first time. In addition to the original dash cam view we see an aerial view and a view from Jason Van Dyke's perspective. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

Fries is describing the video step by step beginning with the first scene at the truck yard. The animation looks like scemes from a video game and includes police radio chatter as sound. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke's attorneys have shown the jury a 3D recreation of the first few shots fired at Laquan McDonald, including an aerial view and from Van Dyke's perspective. #VanDykeMurderTrial #LaquanMcDonald pic.twitter.com/BjK327bRX2 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) September 25, 2018

Video recreation played/ prosecutors: “Its not real” is it? Expert: “I don’t know what you mean. It’s just as real as a photo I guess.” @cbschicago #VanDykeTrial — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) September 25, 2018

The animation only shows 5 shots fired. Fries says he is only able to determine when those were fired, but that is not to say only 5 shots were fired. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

Prosecutors hone in on “inaccuracies” and omissions in video recreation: Not all squads or officers shown- McDonald all dressed in black- the red outline on his figure is oversized making McDonald appear larger.@cbschicago — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) September 25, 2018

Prosecution asks Fries if he appropriately showed movement of Laquan McDonald's feet, saying it doesn't match the dash cam video. Fries asks to play both videos and says they match. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

Prosecution asks if the video is brighter than the recreation. Fries eventually says "The video is bright." No redirect from the defense. Adjourned until tomorrow. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

10:50 a.m.

Jason Fries, CEO of 3D Forensic, and a specialist in video reconstruction, takes the stand for the defense. His company created a video animation which the defense says will show the shooting from Jason Van Dyke’s perspective.

Next witness is Jason Fries, CEO of 3D Forensic in San Francisco, a company that does "forensic animations." This is where we expect to see the video animation of the shooting from Jason Van Dyke's POV, mentioned by the defense in opening statements. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

Recess #5? #VanDykeTrial off to slow start. Forensic Animation expert next up w/video reconstruction of VanDyke’s view of LaQuan McDonald shooting. @cbschicago — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) September 25, 2018

Judge says Fries is qualified to testify as an expert in video reconstruction. He says his accountant told him he was paid to testify for the defense, but he doesn't know how much. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

“It’s like going out to the scene analyzing it and bringing it back” forensic animation expert on laser scanning technology #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) September 25, 2018

Fries says his team used laser scanning to recreate the scene of the shooting of Laquan McDonald in 3D. He says they be been "waking through" that world for more than two years. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

Fries says they also created a 3D image of Laquan McDonald to track bullet trajectories. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

10:20 a.m.

Defense attorneys sought to call a Chicago police officer to testify about an encounter with a woman who called police, alleging a man was trying to steal her car. However, when the officer arrived and chased down the suspect, the woman said she didn’t want to press charges, so the officer did not make an arrest, and cannot identify the suspect as McDonald. Judge Vincent Gaughan said the officer cannot testify, but the defense indicated they might call the woman to testify herself, and she might identify McDonald as the man she saw.

10:10 a.m.

Dina Randazzo, Laquan McDonald’s probation officer, testifies about a court hearing in August 2013, when McDonald became combative with sheriff’s officers after a judge ordered him taken into custody.

First witness of the day is Laquan McDonald's probation officer. She describes an incident in 2013 when McDonald was "combative" with sheriff's officers after he was taken into custody in juvenile court. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

The prosecution asks if Jason Van Dyke was told about the incident. Witness says no. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

10:05 a.m.

Judge Vincent Gaughan allowed the defense to present their forensic pathologist’s Powerpoint presentation on Laquan McDonald’s autopsy to the jury as “substantive evidence” they can review during deliberations. The judge then denied a defense request to present the jury with a disabled veteran’s CTA card allegedly found on McDonald’s body. However, the judge said there’s no evidence McDonald used it, and insufficient evidence of who found it on McDonald’s body.

The #VanDykeTrial is in recess now as judge and attorneys discuss the PowerPoint slideshow from yesterday to determine what kind of evidence it will be classified as. This will decide if the jury can have it sent back during deliberations. @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

The defense's PowerPoint is going to be admitted as real evidence. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018

Defense and prosecution are arguing now about whether a CTA card can be used as evidence. Prosecution says it's not clear the card was used only by Laquan McDonald and that it was used after McDonald was dead. Defense says that was likely a duplicate. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 25, 2018