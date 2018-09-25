CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs superstar Kris Bryant met his biggest fan yesterday at Wrigley Field, a 12-year-old girl who traveled all the way from New Mexico to see him.

Faith Kuhn was born with spina bifida, and has undergone 15 surgeries. She’s a big baseball fan, and her family is friends with Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman, but Bryant is her favorite player.

Bregman posted a video on Instagram earlier this year, telling Byrant that Faith wanted to meet him. After Bryant saw the post, Bregman helped arrange for Faith to visit Wrigley Field.

Faith got a tour of the stadium, and watched batting practice with Bryant ahead of Monday’s game against the Pirates. She even got to chat with Bregman on Facetime while she was on the field.

https://twitter.com/Cubs/status/1044371809070657536