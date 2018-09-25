CHICAGO (CBS)–A victim of a pedophile priest imprisoned for allegedly molesting at least 25 boys has reached a settlement with the Archdiocese of Chicago for $2.95 million.

One of Chicago’s most notorious figures in the Roman Catholic priest sexual abuse scandal, former Chicago priest Daniel McCormack pleaded guilty in 2007 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse for molesting five underage boys while he served as a priest in Chicago.

He was removed from the clergy following his conviction and has since been accused of abusing more than 20 boys during his time at St. Agatha Parish in North Lawndale. McCormack is alleged to have used his position as a priest, teacher and basketball coach to abuse boys in his care.

Judge Dennis Porter ruled in July that McCormack, 49, must remain in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

McCormack is being held in downstate Rushville, Ill., where he will be re-evaluated annually unless the court determines he is no longer sexually violent.

The victim who reached the settlement Monday is in his late 20’s, according to his attorney Eugene Hollander.

McCormack finished a five-year prison sentence for molesting five boys while serving as a priest before a Cook County judge in September 2017 ruled that the convicted child molester is a sexually violent person, setting McCormack up for a long-term stay at a state facility for sex offenders.

The victim who reached the settlement claims that he was sexually assaulted twice during elementary school by Father McCormack while he was a student.

Hollander said his client claims to have repressed the memories of abuse during his childhood until he began remembering them a number of years ago. The victim filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court of Cook County in 2013.

“Father Dan McCormack’s predatory behavior never left his mind,” Hollander said in a statement following the announcement of the settlement.

Hollander said that for the victim, “growing up in the shadow of St. Agatha’s was a complete horror.”

He continued that, “while it has been a long and difficult time, my client wanted to send a message to other victims of sexual abuse – that you should not suffer in silence.”

