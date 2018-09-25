CHICAGO (CBS) — Early voting for the November midterm election starts Thursday.

Cook County officials say they are seeing record-breaking voter registration numbers in suburban Cook County.

Cook County Commissioner David Orr was seen being handed a stack of a thousand registrations, all of them collected in just one week.

Orr said a record 1.5 million people are registered to vote in suburban Cook County, which is 120,000 more voters than in 2016.

There is a similar trend in the city. City officials say they have received 52,000 mail ballot requests in Chicago, which is 30,000 more than in 2016.

There is still more than one month left to register.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.