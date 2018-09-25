CHICAGO (CBS) — With a large cell of storms moving in from Iowa, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Chicago area through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Cook, Lake, Will, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, McHenry, Lee, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, LaSalle, and Winnebago counties.

Severe TStorm Watch until 10pm for the Chicago area. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/kxv2yZqJ9L — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) September 25, 2018

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, and tornados also are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas also could see quarter-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/OtJbUvLXpG — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 25, 2018

