CHICAGO (CBS) — With a large cell of storms moving in from Iowa, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Chicago area through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Cook, Lake, Will, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Grundy, McHenry, Lee, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, LaSalle, and Winnebago counties.
Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, and tornados also are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas also could see quarter-sized hail.
