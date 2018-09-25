CHICAGO (CBS) — A video reconstruction expert created an animation showing the shooting of Laquan McDonald from the viewpoint of Jason Van Dyke.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports prosecutors focused on what the video didn’t show.

“We re-created steps of officers and McDonald and put it all together in a final process,” explained Jason Fries, the CEO of 3D-Forensic.

Prosecutors contend McDonald was walking away from Van Dyke. Fries said the animation shows the opposite.

“Our analysis demonstrates Mr. McDonald was getting closer to Mr. Van Dyke up until the time of the shooting,” Fries said, explaining that he was closing the distance and flipping open the knife until shots were fired, but the animation shows only five. “These are the five that I know the location that they’re fired.”

As for the 11 other shots, the prosecutor pointed out that’s not all that is missing. Other officers and squad cars were not shown, nor were all the lights.

“So you created the slide correct and you left out certain information?” questioned Marilyn Hite Ross, the prosecuting attorney.

“We put in information we thought was needed to demonstrate,” Fries responded.

The prosecutor claimed Fries creation was inaccurate, saying McDonald was wearing black, when on the video he was in jeans. The red outline, she said, was drawn well above his shoulders, making him look larger.

“The outline goes a little too high,” said Fries. “I don’t know what you mean. It’s just as real as a photo.”

The defense is expected to call a use of force expert and a psychologist later this week.