MENDON, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois sheriff says a 4-year-old child fired a gunshot that wounded a man in the arm.

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar says the shooting happened Monday night in the village of Mendon. He says the man had put his handgun in a vehicle when the child ran up and fired the shot.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

VonderHaar calls the shooting a freak accident. He says the department isn’t seeking criminal charges but forwarded information about the shooting to the state’s attorney’s office for review.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.