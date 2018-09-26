CHICAGO (CBS)–Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was placed on leave last week by Major League Baseball following allegations that he was physically and verbally abusive during his marriage.

Now Ken Rosenthal is reporting in The Athletic that the MLB has “additional credible information” to support allegations by ex-wife Melisa Reidy-Russell that she endured physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband during their marriage.

The MLB placed Russell on a week of administrative leave on Friday, and the Cubs have since been losing ground in the last week of regular season games before the playoffs.

Russell’s status with the Cubs is still in question, and another extension of the leave is expected.

Rosenthal said all signs point to a suspension” for Russell.