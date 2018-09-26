CHICAGO (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was killed in a five-car crash Tuesday morning in west suburban Bartlett.

Police said a 23-year-old man was driving west on Stearns Road around 5:50 a.m., when his 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt crossed into oncoming traffic near Munger Road, hitting a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2012 Range Rover.

Debris from the crash hit a 2007 Toyota Camry waiting to turn left onto Munger Road, and a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro headed west on Stearns Road.

A 40-year-old man driving the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old passenger in the Cobalt was seriously injured, and was being treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.

The driver of the Cobalt, a 54-year-old man driving the Range Rover, and a 20-year-old man driving the Camaro suffered minor injuries, and were being treated at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

The intersection of Stearns and Munger roads was closed for about eight hours after the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.