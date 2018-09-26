CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County judge was reassigned to administrative duties after the state’s attorney’s office complained the man used an obscenity in referencing a female prosecutor.

The Chicago Tribune reports Judge Mauricio Araujo allegedly became upset earlier this month when the female prosecutor, a law school classmate, did not acknowledge him when she entered his courtroom.

The incident was detailed in a complaint State’s Attorney Kim Foxx sent to Cook County Criminal Division Presiding Judge LeRoy K. Martin.

Martin on Thursday removed Araujo from courtroom duty. The order did not state a reason for the reassignment, and Martin did not respond to requests for comment.

In contacting Martin, Foxx included a two-page memo outlining interviews by her office’s special prosecutions chief with four assistant state’s attorneys who were in Araujo’s courtroom that day.

Araujo told the Tribune late Monday he “did not call her b—-.”

