CHICAGO (CBS) — Can’t wait until November to vote? If you live in Chicago or Cook County, you can cast an early ballot starting on Thursday.

According to the Chicago Board of Election, people wanting to vote early for the November 6 general election can do so at the Loop Super Site, located at 175 West Washington.

The board said “voters may not return to amend, change or undo a ballot for any reason. It’s a felony to vote more than once, or to attempt to vote more than once, in the same election.” A government issued photo ID is not required but helpful.

If you’re registering to vote for the fist time or have a change of address, the Chicago Board of Election said two forms of ID are needed. Early voting throughout the city’s 50 wards begins October 22 and runs through November 5. Click here for a list of the city’s early voting sites and hours of operation.

The Cook County Clerk’s Office said county residents can also cast early ballots downtown at 69 West Washington, 5th floor. Outside the downtown site, early voting starts October 22. Locations and hours can be found here.

As with the city of Chicago, people wanting to register for the first time or file an address change in Cook County will also need two forms of ID.

Voters will be able to cast ballots for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, controller, treasurer as well as state house and senate seats. A complete list of the candidates and offices can be found here.