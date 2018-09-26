CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke’s defense team will be presenting evidence for a third day on Wednesday, though it’s still unclear if the officer will testify on his own behalf in the shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

So far, the defense has not called any witnesses to the shooting itself, but instead has focused on expert witnesses, and three people who were involved in confrontations with McDonald years before the shooting.

On Tuesday, jurors viewed a 3D video recreating the shooting from Van Dyke’s perspective.

Jason Fries, CEO of 3D Forensic, and a specialist in video reconstruction, created the video using dashboard camera footage, security video from a nearby Dunkin Donuts, and laser scanning of the area where McDonald was shot. The videos shown to the jury included a recreation of the first few shots from an aerial view, a side view, and from over Van Dyke’s shoulder.

While the video shows McDonald moving closer to Van Dyke as the officer’s gun is drawn, getting as close as 13 feet when Van Dyke opened fire, it also shows McDonald never lunged toward Van Dyke, or made any aggressive movements before the shooting.

I'll be tweeting updates from day 7 of the #VanDykeTrial here today. In a recess right now after judge said if defense can't get the truck driver who called 911 saying Laquan McDonald was breaking into trucks to show up to testify, he'll strike the animation. @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 26, 2018

Before testimony began on Wednesday, Judge Vincent Gaughan warned defense attorneys he would strike the video animation as evidence if one of their witnesses who has been a no-show does not take the stand. Defense attorneys have told the jury a truck driver will testify Laquan McDonald tried to stab him on Oct. 20, 2014. The truck driver’s 911 call set off the sequence of events that led to Van Dyke killing him. If the judge strikes the defense’s video animation as evidence, jurors won’t be allowed to consider it during deliberations.

Defense attorney Dan Herbert said he expects the truck driver to testify on Wednesday.

Prosecutors also objected to testimony from Yolanda Sayre Harris, an instructor at the Chicago Police Department training academy, who teaches recruits about laws regarding use of force. Judge Gaughan said he will allow her testimony, but he will instruct the jury on how to interpret laws on use of force.

Judge will allow testimony from Yolanda Sayer Harris, who teaches at the police academy. Jason Van Dyke says she taught while he was there. The state wanted her dismissed saying no evidence she taught Van Dyke. #VanDykeTrial @cbschicago — Beth Bria (@BethBriaReports) September 26, 2018

