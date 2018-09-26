CHICAGO (CBS) — Home and business owners in the northwest suburbs have a lot of cleaning up to do on Wednesday, after severe storms knocked down trees and power lines, leaving thousands without power.

According to ComEd, nearly 7,200 homes and businesses in the Chicago area were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. The vast majority of outages, nearly 5,000, were in McHenry County.

Fast-moving storms swept through northern Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a wide swath of wind damage in northern Kane County, southern McHenry County, and southern Lake County, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds often gusted up to 70 mph.

The village of Huntley was among the hardest hit. Village leaders were communicating on Facebook on Wednesday, telling homeowners to stay patient, because it might take several days to clean everything up.

No one was injured, but one large tree came pretty close when it fell on Alex Nuccio’s house at 2nd and Church streets, crashing through his roof, and into a bedroom. A branch fell less than two feet from the bed, leaving drywall and insulation hanging from a hole in the roof.

“I’ve never really witnessed anything like this,” he said. “[There were] limbs falling down. Rain was swirling. I looked at the front door and all of a sudden, a big boom. I came running upstairs.”

Down the street at a Mobile Mart on Route 47, Cyndy Danhoff was working when the storm hit.

“It seemed like a tornado was coming through, but it wasn’t a tornado. Just a microburst. I’ve been here for two years and this is the worst. Last year, the storm on 47 going into Woodstock was no comparison. This is the worst storm in two years,” Danhoff said.

Possibly a micro burst in Huntley pic.twitter.com/o0J3pXVBJQ — Rich Webel (@HeadHam67) September 26, 2018

Huntley residents have been advised to call private contractors to help with tree removal, because village crews might be overwhelmed. Village officials also warned homeowners to be wary of shady repair crews trying to solicit business in the wake of the storm, and to research and make sure any company you hire is reputable.

