CHICAGO (CBS) — A new report by TimeOut ranked the top 50 coolest neighborhoods in the world and one of Chicago’s neighborhoods made the list.

Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood ranked number 18.

TimeOut writes, “Over the last 50 years, the West Loop has transformed from Chicago’s Skid Row to a glimmering beacon for the food-obsessed, offering a range of impeccable restaurants and bars from the city’s top chefs. The neighbourhood shows no signs of slowing down as it continues to collect shiny new apartment complexes, upscale boutiques and big names like Google (which opened an HQ in 2015). By day, young families and their dogs stroll the sidewalks, and by night, revellers crowd the area’s many excellent cocktail bars in search of a stiff drink.”

Embajadores, Madrid topped TimeOut’s list at number one, followed by Euljiro, Seoul at number two, and Nueva Villa de Aburra, Medellin at number three.

The first American city on the list, Highland Park, Los Angeles, is listed as number nine.

Other American cities include: West Village, New York at number 17; Wynwood, Miami at number 33; Hayes Valley, San Francisco at number 34; Central District, Seattle at number 40; and South End, Boston at number 48.

TimeOut ranked cities based on new venues, affordability, places to stay, and general feel of the city.

Visit the Time Out website for a full list of the Top 50 Coolest Neighborhoods In the World.