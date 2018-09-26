CHICAGO (CBS)–A man wanted on murder charges in Mississippi was apprehended in Zion on Tuesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Deshuade Jones, 40, of Ocean Springs, Miss., was arrested at a residence in Zion.

Jones is a known street gang member, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. He was wanted on an outstanding murder charge out of the Ocean Springs Police Department.

Jones allegedly shot and killed a man Sept. 14 in an Ocean City bar and grill.

He was being held on Wednesday in jail in Lake County.