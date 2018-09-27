CHICAGO (CBS)–The Major League Baseball Association is extending Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell’s leave until Sunday–the final day of the regular season for the Cubs, according to Ken Rosenthal. Russell was placed on a weeklong administrative leave last week following allegations from ex-wife Melisa Reidy-Russell that he abused her.
Rosenthal reported in The Athletic on Wednesday that the MLB has “additional credible information” to support the abuse allegations, and the investigation is ongoing. Rosenthal said all signs point to a suspension” for Russell.
Russell, 24, was first placed on paid leave Friday after a blog post from his ex-wife detailing the alleged abuse was posted.