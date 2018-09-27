CHICAGO (CBS)–The Major League Baseball Association is extending Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell’s leave until Sunday–the final day of the regular season for the Cubs, according to Ken Rosenthal. Russell was placed on a weeklong administrative leave last week following allegations from ex-wife Melisa Reidy-Russell that he abused her.

MLB has extended Addison Russell’s administrative leave through Sunday, the final day of the regular season, a source tells The Athletic. As I reported yesterday, every previous case of a player going on AL resulted in the player agreeing to a suspension without appeal. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 27, 2018

Rosenthal reported in The Athletic on Wednesday that the MLB has “additional credible information” to support the abuse allegations, and the investigation is ongoing. Rosenthal said all signs point to a suspension” for Russell.

Russell, 24, was first placed on paid leave Friday after a blog post from his ex-wife detailing the alleged abuse was posted.