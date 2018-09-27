CHICAGO (CBS) — Jurors will hear another day of testimony from defense witnesses at Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke’s trial on murder charges in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Before testimony began Thursday morning, Judge Vincent Gaughan ordered attorneys from the Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities program to release some of Laquan McDonald’s records. TASC provides drug and alcohol treatment and mental health services to people in the court system.

Van Dyke’s attorneys had subpoenaed McDonald’s records from TASC, but the program’s attorneys wanted to quash the subpoena, citing privacy protections. Gaughan ruled, since McDonald is dead, and Van Dyke is charged with murder, TASC must hand over the records. Prosecutors are still seeking to block those records from being presented as evidence, arguing they aren’t relevant.

10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s first witness was Yvette Patterson, who called 911 around 3 a.m. the day McDonald was killed, after the teen asked to borrow her car. While McDonald’s relatives lived next door to her at the time, she had never met McDonald himself.

Patterson said McDonald was not aggressive, and she only called police because she didn’t know him.

“I wasn’t in fear at all. I wasn’t in fear,” she said. “He seemed like he was a nice young guy.”

However, she admitted she told a 911 operator she was afraid to get out of her car after McDonald approached her.

Patterson said she didn’t learn who McDonald was until the next morning, after he was shot and killed.

10:20 a.m.

After meeting with prosecutors and defense attorneys in chambers, Judge Gaughan prevented the defense from showing the jury videos from police academy training programs. Prosecutors objected to the videos, because of how late in the trial the defense asked to present them as evidence.

The judge also has barred testimony from a DCFS caseworker, who would have told jurors about an investigation that might have resulted in the teen being removed from the home where he was living with his uncle, and being placed in jail. Gaughan also would not allow defense attorneys to call a witness who would have testified about McDonald testing positive for PCP on court-ordered drug tests.

9:30 a.m.