CHICAGO (CBS) — To pay or not to pay, that is the question Orland Park Police and a local store want answered about a hairy situation.

Officers are searching for a suspect and said they missed him “by a hair” but are asking for the public’s help in finding the Rogaine robber.

Authorities said it happened Wednesday at the Orland Park Meijer store located at 15701 71st Court. Police said “he should’ve paid for the for the Rogain but just couldn’t part with his money.”

A surveillance image showed that the suspect may have fled in a silver-colored SUV. It’s a vehicle, according to police, that may have been involved “in many thefts in other communities.” and the department dreads that it may be connected to the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the Rogaine robbery is asked to call 708-349-8477 or email crimetips@orlandpark.org.