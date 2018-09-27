CHICAGO (CBS)–A paintball spree targeted houses, vehicles and people Wednesday night and Thursday morning in suburban Park Forest.

Park Forest police in a community alert issued Thursday morning said paintballs were fired from vehicles passing through the community on Sept. 27.

Some of the incidents occurred while kids were traveling to school Thursday morning, according to police.

The vehicles are described as a newer silver or white minivan and a tan or gold SUV, possibly a BMW. The incidents occurred in the Eastgate area, the Lincolnwood area and the area just south of Sauk Trail.

Police Thursday added extra patrols to the streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 708-748-4701.