CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois has announced a $3.1 million gift to its Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Officials announced Thursday that the donation comes from alumnus and agricultural businessman Greg Heckman. He has pledged $3 million toward completion of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center.

The entrance will be called the Heckman Lobby. The remaining $100,000 will go to student-athlete scholarships through the I FUND.

Heckman says his experiences at the U of I provided him “the foundation and opportunity to achieve many of my goals and dreams.”

Heckman is CEO of The Gavilon Group . He has more than 30 years of experience in the agriculture, energy and food-processing industries.

The gift counts toward the $300 million athletics fundraising goal that’s part of a $2.25 billion campus-wide campaign.

