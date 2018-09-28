CHICAGO (CBS) — An entire block was shot down after police discovered a body in a sewer on Chicago’s South Side Friday morning. Investigators are trying to determine if the body found in Englewood is connected to the case of a missing man from Rolling Meadows.

The body was found in a sewer near 62nd and May. The manhole cover for the sewer is located outside of the property owned by the missing Rolling Meadows man.

The body has not officially been identified, but Crisis Responder, Andrew Holmes, believes the body is that of Vasudevareddy Kethireddy.

Kethireddy, 76, was last seen alive on surveillance video from a Chase Bank near 69th and Ashland, on August 4.

His family said he was collecting rent in Englewood at the time he went missing, including at a property very close to where the body was found.

“Right now, we don’t have any information to say one way or the other that it’s him,” said Shantan Kethireddy, Vasudevareddy Kethireddy’s son. “Clearly we would be saddened if that was the case. My dad went out of the way to help people in this community, a lot of people that nobody else would help.”

Holmes said investigators have a hunch as to who might be responsible for what happened to Kethireddy and that the incident could be linked to his property on South May.

“Everything from day one led right here anyway,” stated Holmes. “They knew he was collecting money and that’s just as simple as that. Somebody knew how much he was collecting.”

.@Chicago_Police & @CFDMedia on the scene near 62nd & May where a body has been discovered in the sewer. It's near where the car of missing landlord #VasudevareddyKethireddy was found Aug 7. Kethireddy last seen Aug 4. #chicago #englewood @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NI3stmoZGm — Mai Martinez (@MaiReports) September 28, 2018

“His car was found abandoned in the street across from the property on May. At some point, some of his recent credit cards have been used in the area,” Kethireddy’s son stated. He said if the body is identified as that of his father’s, he wants to send a message to his killer, saying, “This was really a completely senseless act against somebody that if you asked him for all the money in his pocket, would’ve just given it to them.”

The family wants to remind those in the community that there is still an $11,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Kethireddy.

