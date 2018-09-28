CHICAGO (CBS) — A man’s body has been discovered in a sewer in Englewood, near where a missing landlord from Rolling Meadows disappeared last month, but the body has not yet been identified.

Vasuvareddy Kethireddy, 76, was last seen on Aug. 4 near the Chase Bank near 69th and Ashland, where he was seen on security video. He lives in Rolling Meadows, but routinely collects rents every month in the neighborhood, near 62nd and May.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, police discovered a body of an adult male in the sewer near 62nd and May, near where Kethireddy’s car was found on Aug. 7.

The body has not yet been identified. Chicago police said they are conducting a death investigation.

.@Chicago_Police & @CFDMedia on the scene near 62nd & May where a body has been discovered in the sewer. It's near where the car of missing landlord #VasudevareddyKethireddy was found Aug 7. Kethireddy last seen Aug 4. #chicago #englewood @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/NI3stmoZGm — Mai Martinez (@MaiReports) September 28, 2018

Kethireddy’s car, a white Toyota Prius, was found on Aug. 7 in an alley near 62nd and May.

A $10,000 reward had been offered to help find Kethireddy.