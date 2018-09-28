CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three northwest Indiana high schools have been hit with a rash of copper wire thefts, causing thousands of dollars in damage at their athletic fields.

The Friday night football game at East Chicago Central High School has been rescheduled to start at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than normal, because of what happened.

Tuesday night, the school discovered thieves stole copper wire from at least eight light poles on the football field and soccer field, causing lights out.

According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, repairs cost $20,000. Electricians restored the lights on the football field, but about a quarter of the lights on the soccer field were still out as of Friday.

School administrators said, with special events for students coming up, they have no plan to cancel any games.

Clark High School twice has been the victim of copper thieves this month, but homecoming on Friday will go on as planned after repairs were made.

Gavit High School was forced to reschedule a football game against East Chicago Central earlier this month due to a copper theft. Gavit also was forced to cancel an Alumni Night event on the same night as that game.