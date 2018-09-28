CHICAGO (CBS)–A new radio ad features a voice claiming to be Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, but a closer look shows that may not be the case.
CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley spoke to State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst about the ad, which targets her democratic opponent, Lisa Dugan.
Parkhurst said her campaign has only received positive feedback about the ad. She also said people seem to understand the ad is a dramatization. Lisa Dugan wasn’t available for comment Friday.
