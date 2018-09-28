  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Derrick Blakley
Filed Under:campaign ads, Illinois Elections, Lindsay Parkhurst, Lisa Dugan, Mike Madigan

CHICAGO (CBS)–A new radio ad features a voice claiming to be Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, but a closer look shows that may not be the case.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley spoke to State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst about the ad, which targets her democratic opponent, Lisa Dugan.

Parkhurst said her campaign has only received positive feedback about the ad. She also said people seem to understand the ad is a dramatization. Lisa Dugan wasn’t available for comment Friday.

 

 

 