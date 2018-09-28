CHICAGO (CBS)–A new radio ad features a voice claiming to be Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, but a closer look shows that may not be the case.

CBS 2’s Derrick Blakley spoke to State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst about the ad, which targets her democratic opponent, Lisa Dugan.

Lindsay-Parkhurst

Lisa Dugan (Lisa Dugan for State Representative)

Parkhurst said her campaign has only received positive feedback about the ad. She also said people seem to understand the ad is a dramatization. Lisa Dugan wasn’t available for comment Friday.