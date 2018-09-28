EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Two people have admitted to federal charges that they used counterfeit money to buy Girl Scout cookies in southwestern Illinois.

Court records say Christopher Vanbibber pleaded guilty on the charge of passing counterfeit currency, while Lena Peterson pleaded guilty to the charge in June.

The two Caseyville, Illinois, residents were charged with being together when they exchanged the counterfeit bills for Girl Scout cookies at a Highland, Illinois, business in March. Court records say Vanbibber later used fake $20 bills at a church concession stand.

Court documents don’t say how much counterfeit money was used. Peterson’s sentencing is scheduled for next month, with and Vanbibber’s sentencing in December.

