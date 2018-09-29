CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a missing man from Rolling Meadows is waiting for answers to see whether a body found in a sewer in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood could be him.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has more on the investigation.

The medical examiner’s office has yet to release the identity of the body found, nor has it released the cause and manner of death.

Vasudevareddy Kethireddy was last seen on August 4 in the Englewood neighborhood collecting rent money. He left home and never came back.

His car was found days later with the plates removed.

The family of the 76-year-old man said they are not jumping to conclusions and said they were holding out for hope. But on Friday, family members feared the worst.

A body was discovered in the sewer right across the street from his rental property.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said there was a reason why there was a search in the sewer. In 2011, a mother from Morgan Park disappeared and years later her decomposing body was found by a water department worker in a sewer.