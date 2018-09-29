CHICAGO (CBS) — While you can’t bring liquids on a plane, at LAX you can bring marijuana.

Los Angeles International Airport is now allowing passengers to fly with small amounts of cannabis in their carry-on luggage.

The new rule is tied to California’s Proposition 64 legalizing marijuana in that state. Despite the new policy, people flying with pot can still get hassled by the TSA since marijuana is illegal under federal law.

LAX police said travelers can pack up to 28.5 grams, which is about an ounce. However police warn flyers to be careful because marijuana laws are different in every state.