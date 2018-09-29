CHICAGO (CBS) — What happened to a man found dead inside a south suburban home?

That’s what investigators are trying to determine.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the story from Dixmoor.

The brother of the man found dead told CBS 2 News he had just gotten off work late Saturday morning and he went to see his aunt who he often took care of.

The family has their own theory: that he was robbed and shot here at the house. But police have not released any information around the circumstances surrounding his death.

Evidence markers, crime scene tape and investigators surround the house where family said 55-year-old Darrell Webb was found dead early Saturday morning.

“Nobody bothered him,” said his brother Lesley Webb. “He stayed to himself.”

The man’s brother showed up to the scene on 146th and Vail to identify him.

Now Dixmoor police are combing the area and questioning neighbor to find out what happened outside and inside the house.

Someone in the family found Webb’s body just after 1:00 this morning. His brother said he had just left work and went over to his aunt’s house.

Detectives have been at the scene since early this morning. Right now no one is in custody.