CHICAGO (CBS) — Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to enjoy music outdoors.

Music is in the air at the 12th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival. It features 37 acts across 13 stages along with food and other entertainment.

The free event takes place through Saturday night and on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00.

Visit the Hyde Park Jazz Fest site for more information on schedule acts and locations.