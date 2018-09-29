CHICAGO (CBS) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is going across the country with a single message: go out and vote.

At a rally in Florida on Friday, Obama spoke about the importance of voting. She also urged the crowd to get their friends and family registered to vote.

It’s part of an organization launched by Mrs. Obama called “When We All Vote.” She said she’s on a mission to change the culture around voting.

“When you don’t vote, what you’re really doing is letting someone else take power over your own life,” said Obama.

She said she’s not holding the events to campaign for any particular candidate, only for people to understand why every vote matters.