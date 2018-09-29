CHICAGO (CBS) — Hot deals abound for National Coffee Day. But at many places, you’ll have to buy one cup of Joe to get one free.

In honor of National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ Donuts, customers can buy one and get one free at participating locations. Krispy Kreme will throw in a free doughnut for rewards members. Tim Horton’s will offer up free coffee if you use its app.

Even eateries are pouring out coffee deals. Places like Pret A Manger will offer free pumpkin spice lattes through its app. Cinnabon is giving out free 12 ounce cups of coffee.

Convenience stores are also celebrating. 7-11 give out a free coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.

RELATED: Coffee With A Cocktail Kick