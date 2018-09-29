CHICAGO (CBS) — In recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, some people are going bald for a really good cause.

On Saturday, Chicago’s Iron Horse Ale House is hosting the St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event.

It’s to honor Jeremy Campus who would’ve turned 20 year old this month. He was diagnosed with cancer when he was nine and died the following year.

Jeremy’s parents, among others, will shave their heads in memory of their son. The event has so far raised more than $5,000 for childhood cancer research.

Visit the St. Baldrick’s page for more information on Saturday’s event.