CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Hammond say they have two people in custody suspect in a rash of copper wire thefts throughout the area.

In a Facebook post, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Friday night police followed two people in a vehicle that had a large amount of copper.

“We are certain that these two individuals are the individuals behind the copper wire thefts that have been ravaging our city over the last few months,” said McDermott. “State charges are expected to be filed today‬ (Saturday) against these two individuals. We are asking the FBI to intervene and file federal charges against them‬ as well.”

The mayor added that he would be following up on the arrests with civil lawsuits against the suspects.

