CHICAGO (CBS) — It was a gathering of strangers, bound by one common thread: grief.

“The most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said and never explained,” said Mosunmola Abdulai.

She lost her husband to Chicago’s violence. He was shot to death during a robbery.

Adbulai told her story Saturday at the House of Hope Church as part of the 29th annual Victims’ Memorial Service. It recognizes those who have lost family and loved ones to homicide and violent crime.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx took part in the event, held each year by the State’s Attorney’s Victim Witness Assistance Unit.