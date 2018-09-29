CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time this year, someone has died from the West Nile Virus in DuPage County.

The 65-year-old victim contracted the disease earlier this month. So far a total of 14 people have been confirmed to have the virus.

Authorities said a large number of mosquitoes are still testing positive for West Nile.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is commonly spread through mosquito bites.

Some symptoms include high fever, headache and neck stiffness. More serious symptoms include stupor, disorientation, vision loss and paralysis.

While there is no vaccine to prevent an illness, the CDC recommends that people wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and to use insect repellent when outdoors.