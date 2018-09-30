CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the season to celebrate all things Oktoberfest.

If you’re looking for a family friendly event, grab your lederhosen and head to the northwest suburbs for the best celebrations outside of Munich.

Executive chef Bryant Anderson of the Rack House Kitchen and Taven joins CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to talk about the restaurant’s 2nd annual Smoketoberfest.

“Next weekend, Smoketoberfest, we have an array of German sausages, an abundance of Oktoberfest beers, we’ve got live music, it’s amazing,” said Anderson.

There’s also a stein-hoisting competition where whoever can hold up a stein of beer the longest, arm stretched out and up.

“You hold the stein of beer up in the air without faltering your shoulder or elbow, the longer you can hold it up, the winner of the competition wins either Cubs tickets, Bulls tickets or concert tickets,” said Anderson.

For more information on the Smoketoberfest event taking place next Saturday October 6, menu offerings and other items, visit the Rack House Kitchen and Tavern site.