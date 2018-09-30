CHICAGO (CBS) — A brazen daytime killing shakes a community in Rogers Park.

Chicago police are looking into whether this began as a robbery and trying to find the person who pulled the trigger.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports on how the crime unfolded.

Shock made its way into a Rogers Park community. Neighbors said it accompanied the barking of dogs.

The sounds got Kenneth Spiron’s attention.

“I heard two shots. It was a pop pop,” said Spiron. “I thought it was firecrackers.”

“It’s a shame that we gotta see things like this,” said neighbor Alvin Silva.

“We got somebody doing this in broad daylight? We basically we got a killer out here on the streets roaming around. Heaven knows who’s next,” Silva said.

Neighbor Alvin Silva knows the 73-year-old man who was shot around 10:00 am. The elderly man was killed not far from his home on Sherwin Aveune.

“He’s always in the front with his dogs,” added Silva. “(A) nice guy, very quiet guy. I think he might have been getting robbed or something.”

“That hit me very hard,” said Spiron. “He’s willing to help anybody. He would always bring his dogs out in the morning.”

Spiron believes the victim was walking his two small dogs Sunday morning. A neighbor describes a man with the bottom of his face covered with a mask or ski mask approach and shoot the 73-year-old in the head.

“Who would want to rob a 70 some year old man with two dogs,” asked Spiron. “The person who is responsible for this has to come forward.”

Alderman Joe Moore said police will review nearby surveillance and witnesses have provided descriptions of the gunman to police.

He added that neighbors can expect to see more patrols in the area and that some of the best officers work here and are working on this case.

“There are a lot of good leads and hopefully we can have enough information to apprehend who did this horrible deed,” said Moore.

Neighbors believe the dogs were later retrieved and are with one of the victim’s loved ones.

Police continue their investigation.