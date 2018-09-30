CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs fans eager to see Monday’s tiebreaker against the Brewers can get tickets Sunday night starting at 7:30.

Tickets for the Cubs game at Wrigley will be available online at www.cubs.com/singlegametickets.

“The Cubs will offer an in-person purchase opportunity beginning at 8 a.m. CDT tomorrow, October 1, at the Wrigley Field Ticket Office located on Clark Street, just north of the Marquee,” according to the Cubs media release.

“Fans also can purchase tickets for the game by telephone beginning at 8:30 a.m. CDT tomorrow, October 1, by calling 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827).”

According to the Cubs, tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis.