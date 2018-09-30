Midlothian police are searching for a suspect who fled from a vehicle containing dozens of firearms, with one suspect already in custody. (Photo provided to CBS Chicago)

Officers were dispatched to the Walgreens parking lot in the 4800 block of West 148th Street Sunday afternoon after a witness reported seeing two suspects believed to be engaging in drug sales. Responding officers made contact with the suspects, who suddenly fled on foot, according to a Midlothian Police Department news release.

Residents were asked to stay inside their homes as officers went yard-to-yard searching for the suspects. One suspect was later taken into custody, not far from where they fled. A Midlothian resident told CBS 2 police took the suspect into custody after he was was spotted in the backyard of her home.

The suspects police are still searching for is described as a male black, 18-to-20 years of age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red stripe.