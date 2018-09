CHICAGO (CBS) — A Purdue astronaut will take a giant leap with a record-tying space walk.

It’s not just a small step for NASA astronaut Drew Feustel. Sunday’s planned spacewalk will be the 10th for Feustel. It’s a move that will tie him for the most by an American astronaut.

Purdue has a very rich space history. A third of all U.S. space flights have included at least one Purdue grad.