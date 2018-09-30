CHICAGO (CBS) — One of Chicago’s grocery store chains is closing its doors.

The news came as a really big surprise, not just for Treasure Island customers but also their employees. The owners of Treasure Island wrote a letter to employees saying the company’s remaining six stores are closing.

The stores will shut their doors permanently October 12.

After working for Treasure Island for 10 years, Levi Threatt was handed a letter with the information when he walked into work on Saturday. He was terminated effective immediately. When asked if he thought the situation was handled correctly, he said no.

“I should’ve at least known this a month ago,” he said.

“It was a blow and a shock to me that they are shutting down,” said customer Davida Johnson.

The letter sent to employees said it’s been impossible for the owners to operate without losing money. The owners said they understood how detrimental the decision is for the employees and their families.

Signs posted all over the stores said “everything must go.”