CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday marks the third week for the trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Laquan McDonald.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has a preview.

The defense is not finished presenting evidence to the jury. At this time it’s unclear whether Jason Van Dyke will take the stand and testify. The defense called several witnesses including a retired Chicago police firearms instructor.

Nicholas Pappas was asked to describe what Chicago police officers are taught about the use of deadly force. He said “shoot until the threat is eliminated.”

It’s unclear how many witnesses will take the stand next week. The president of the Fraternal Order of Police said Van Dyke has a compelling story to tell.