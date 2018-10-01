CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty for traveling to meet a minor for sex last year.

On March 10, 2017, Olatokunbo Olawoye, 46, drove to a specified location in Aurora expecting to have a sexual encounter with a minor or minors, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. He was arrested as part of a sting operation conducted by the Homeland Security Investigations and Aurora police.

“Exploitation of children for sexual purposes is far more common than most people realize. Our office is committed to working with law enforcement to end it, whether by targeting the supply or the demand,” said Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Greg Sams.

Olawoye had been free on $5,000 bond. In addition to prison time, he will be required to register for 10 years as a sexual offender.