CHICAGO (CBS)–Two men are dead following a shooting outside the Congress Hotel in Chicago’s South Loop.

Police said five adult men in their late 20’s and early 30’s were inside a vehicle traveling southbound on Michigan Avenue when an altercation inside the car led to shots being fired, striking four people.

The driver of the vehicle was shot in the shoulder and lost control of the vehicle, crashing it into a pole.

Two victims exited the car with gunshot wounds and ran into a nearby hotel, where security called police. Police said it’s unclear who fired the shots as the victims have given various accounts of what transpired.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating. Two weapons have been recovered on the scene.