By Marissa Bailey
Filed Under:Chicago Crime, Chicago Crime Statistics, Chicago Police, Deputy Police Supt. Anthony Riccio

CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are reporting a decline in violent crime in the city.

Compared to the end of September 2017, this year there have been 102 fewer murders–a 20 percent decrease, police said.

Among other statistics reported by police: 

497 fewer shooting victims (18%)
374 fewer shootings (17%)
9% less crime overall, including reductions in carjackings, robberies, burglaries, aggravated battery, and thefts

This month, 87 new police officers will hit the streets.

Deputy Police Supt. Anthony Riccio

Deputy Police Supt. Anthony Riccio stopped by CBS 2 this morning to talk about crime in Chicago.